British man visits 7 wonders of the world in less than seven days

A man named Jamie McDonald from Britain has accomplished a truly astounding feat as he travelled all seven wonders of the world, not over months or weeks, but in less than seven days. Yes, you read that right!

Jamie McDonald at the Great Wall of China. (Instagram/@adventureman)

According to Guinness World Records, McDonald started on March 6 from London and first visited the Great Wall of China. Undeterred by time zones, he flew to India, where he visited the Taj Mahal. Next on his list was Petra in Jordan. He then headed to the Colosseum in Rome. From there, he soared across continents to reach Brazil and see Christ the Redeemer, before stopping by the Machu Picchu in Peru. Next, he visited Chichen Itza in Mexico on March 12 and concluded his trip.

Throughout this tour, McDonald travelled across four continents and landed in nine countries, covering about 22,856 miles. He embarked on 13 flights, nine buses and four trains. He navigated through bustling cities in 16 taxis. But his adventure wasn’t limited till here, as he even indulged in the thrill of a toboggan (a type of sledge) ride. McDonald even documented his entire journey and shared it on social media.

Watch the video right here:

Are you impressed by his unwavering determination? Well, you’re not alone. Many in the comments section echoed the same sentiment.

Here’s what people have said about his journey:

“Wow! Man you are really great,” posted an individual. Another added, “Wow! What an incredibly special challenge! Well done!” “This is wonderful!” commented a third. A fourth shared, “Wow that is bonkers and epic at the same time!” “You are truly inspirational. So honoured to be part of your journey. Keep being amazing,” expressed a fifth.

