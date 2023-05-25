Australian woman spends over 82 lakh to look like a Barbie

Jazmyn Forrest, a 25-year-old from Queensland, Australia, decided to undergo multiple surgeries in her quest to become a real-life Barbie doll. Investing over $100,000 (approximately over ₹82 lakh), she underwent various surgeries to achieve the desired look. Australian woman Jazmyn Forrest. She underwent numerous surgeries, costing over ₹ 82 lakh, to look like a Barbie. (Instagram/@jazmynforrest1)

Jazmyn Forrest embarked on her transformation journey at 18 with breast augmentation surgery. Since then, she has undergone numerous plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures. However, her journey is far from over, as she still has a long list of ‘dream surgeries’ she aspires to undergo. She shared that the transformation has positively impacted her life, reports news.com.au. She told the news outlet, “While I’m young, I want to have fun with my body and face.”

Following her breast augmentation, Jazmyn Forrest underwent extensive procedures to enhance her looks. This included receiving fillers in her lips, cheeks, nasolabial folds, chin, jaw, and temples, along with regular Botox injections. Furthermore, she underwent vaser liposuction targeting her stomach, arms, inner thighs, upper and lower back, chin, and face. She also underwent a second breast augmentation at 24.

“I was a teenager when I first thought about having plastic surgery. With each surgery, I really do get treated better by both men and women, while my confidence also skyrockets,” Forrest told news.com.au. She added, “I see my body twice a day before I shower, and I see my face twice a day when I brush my teeth, so it really helps my self-esteem. It is so worth investing in your body and face, as that is what the world sees.”

Forrest even posted a video of herself on Instagram where she revealed that she underwent plastic surgery to look like a Barbie.

After the video gained traction online, many in the comments shared their thoughts. An individual wrote, “This is never necessary. Anyone who may be reading this considering this, you are beautiful and you do not need this.” “You look perfect!” expressed another. A third said, “You look amazing!” “I guess she got the look she was after - fake and plastic,” commented a fourth.

Despite people’s varied opinions, Jazmyn Forrest emphasised that her transformation journey is entirely for herself and that she pays no heed to what others have to say. “I had wanted those procedures since I was a teen. I don’t care what other people think. I do this all for me, I see myself more than anyone else,” Forrest told news.com.au.

