British woman removes underwear in supermarket, hides it in food tray. Sparks concern over public health

British woman Chloe Lopez is facing major backlash on social media after one of her acts for a video can potentially put the lives of many at risk. Lopez posted a video of her removing her underwear and putting it on a food tray in a supermarket. As the video of the so-called prank went viral, Lopez was schooled by social media users for her carelessness. The woman hid her underwear in a food tray and fled away.

The video opens to show Lopez standing in a supermarket near the freshly baked bread section. She then quickly takes off her underwear, smiles for the camera and puts it on the food tray. At the end of the video, she walks away with a trolley in her hands. (Also Read: Reddit reacts: Woman’s car targeted in paint balloon prank, raises safety concerns)

Watch the video here:

It wasn't the first time that Lopez did this act. Another clip on her Instagram shows her removing her underwear and putting it on top of milk cartons.

The initial video shared by Lopez received over two lakh views. Many people took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's what people had to say:

An individual wrote, "Why don't you get a real job and stop with these disgusting acts and put everybody's health at risk."

Another person added, "Somehow, I feel sorry for you: you seem to be a nice person, but you have not developed self-respect yet, and you might soon go to jail for endangering public health."

Instagram user Dawn Alexandra Greyson commented, "Please deport this woman for tampering with the food in your grocery stores."

"This is so disgusting! This is incredibly unsanitary and dangerous. Unhygienic conditions can lead to serious illness, including sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). People with weakened immune systems are especially at risk of severe complications, even death. This behaviour is extremely irresponsible and shows a complete disregard for the health and safety of others," posted user Davine Peterson.