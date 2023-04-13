Brothers dance to Kabootar Ja Ja Ja to make sister smile during vidaai

The scene that unfolds during the vidaai ceremony after a wedding is often heartening. During this ceremony, a bride is often seen with teary eyes as she bids farewell to her parent’s home to start a new chapter of her life at her marital home. These group of brothers, however, didn’t want their sister to cry during her vidaai. That is why they came up with a musical way to make her smile. They performed a funny dance routine to the iconic love song Kabootar Ja Ja Ja.

The image shows the brothers dancing to Kabootar Ja Ja Ja during their sister's vidaai.(Instagram/@monishababbar20)

Instagram user Inderjeet Karwal posted the video. “Your brothers are always your support system,” they wrote as they shared the clip. The video opens to show a text overlay that reads, “POV: You brothers didn’t let you cry on your vidaai.” The video shows the bride dressed in a traditional attire smiling widely after seeing the dance of her brothers.

The song Kabootar Ja Ja Ja is from the 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and SP Balasubramaniam, it is picturised on Salman Khan and Bhagyashree.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted five days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 4.4 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Brothers are always a support system,” posted an Instagram user. “They all cried that night after she left,” shared another. “Cutest video,” commented a third. “This is so sweet,” wrote a fourth.

