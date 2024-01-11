Brussels YouTuber pranks metro travellers by pouring dog muck on them, gets arrested

A YouTuber in Brussels was arrested after a series of his videos showing a disgusting prank went viral. The clips, shared on the YouTube channel of YaNike, show him pouring a mixture of dog muck, oil, and water on unsuspecting commuters in the Brussels subway. The image shows a YouTuber playing a disgusting prank on an unsuspecting father and daughter duo travelling in the Brussels metro. (YouTube/@yanike.officiel)

All the YouTube videos of this particular prank that YaNike shared have the same pattern. It captures him making a mixture using oil, water, dog faeces and withered leaves. He then boards a metro and waits for it to stop at the next station. The moment the door of the train opens, he pours the mixture on one of the commuters and runs away.

Here is a video that shows him playing the same prank on a father and daughter duo:

YaNike, who also goes by the initials YD, was brought before the investigating judge after a victim of his prank and the Brussels Intercommunal Transport Company (STIB) lodged a complaint against him, reports the Brussels Times.

"Y.D. was reported as a notified person by the investigating judge in charge of the investigation and was intercepted by police officers from the Uccle/Watermael-Boitsfort/Auderghem on 2 January," spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office Yasmina Vanoverschelde told the outlet. "The suspect has confessed to the criminal offences,” Vanoverschelde added.

“Videos of these events were posted on social networks, with the aim of getting as many ‘likes’ as possible,” Vanoverschelde told Politico.