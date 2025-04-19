BSF gives heartwarming glimpse of K9 pups in action, their cuteness melts hearts on internet. Watch

In a rare and utterly delightful move, the Border Security Force (BSF) has offered the public a behind-the-scenes look into the life of its elite K9 squad, and the internet is melting with joy. A recently shared video, filmed at the National Training Centre for Dogs (NTCD) in Tekanpur, has gone viral for all the right reasons — showcasing not just discipline and intelligence, but also the sheer cuteness of its canine cadets. The BSF shared a heartwarming video of its K9 squad in training.(X/@BSF_India)

The video kicks off with a group of German Shepherd puppies learning basic commands. Their floppy ears and wagging tails add to the charm, as they eagerly respond to treats and words of encouragement from their trainers.

Soon, the scene shifts to equally Labrador pups confidently navigating obstacle courses and agility drills. With a mix of instinct and training, these pups display surprising focus and determination for their age. These activities are designed to stimulate both physical strength and mental sharpness — essential traits for dogs destined to serve in one of the country's most elite forces.

Inclusivity and intense training

As the video progresses, fully trained dogs are seen performing complex tasks with military precision. From sniffing out hidden items to following silent commands, their skills are awe-inspiring. The footage concludes with officers rewarding their furry partners with well-earned pats, a gentle reminder that these warriors are loved and respected.

Internet overwhelmed with love

Since its release, the video has garnered over three lakh views. Social media users have been pouring in their appreciation, calling the dogs “true heroes” and “stars of the force.” One user commented, “Trained to deliver, a star performer in the elite Force.” Another saluted their dedication, writing, “Salute to the incredible services of the BSF Dogs for the country.”

Some viewers were touched by the bond between the handlers and the dogs, noting that it shows “respect beyond duty.” Others marvelled at the “unmatched courage” of these canine companions and their vital role in national security. A few even confessed the video made them “tear up a little,” while many simply shared heart emojis and called it “the best thing they’d seen all day.”