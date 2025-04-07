Brave mother dog fights off leopard, returns to feed puppies in Mumbai. Video

A mother’s love knows no bounds — and few stories capture this more powerfully than that of a brave mother dog in Mumbai who fought off a leopard just to return and feed her puppies. Her extraordinary act was documented by rescuers on Instagram, earning her widespread praise and admiration online. Shakti the dog fought a leopard to return to her puppies.(Instagram/@worldforallanimaladoptions)

Here’s what happened

A mother dog in Aarey Colony, in the Mumbai suburb of Goregaon, was captured by a leopard in front of her 10 puppies. Horrifying CCTV footage shows the leopard walking off with the dog in its jaws.

The mother dog fought the leopard and managed to escape, returning to feed her litter. Unfortunately, her neck was torn in the attack. She returned to her puppies despite the wound on her neck and other injuries she sustained in the attack.

The dog, now named Shakti, was rescued and is currently receiving treatment under the care of Andheri-based NGO World For All. According to Times of India, tribals in Aarey Colony are looking after Shakti’s puppies while she receives treatment.

World For All shared Shakti’s story on Instagram, where it has gone viral. “In a horrific incident caught on CCTV, a mother dog was attacked & dragged away by a leopard, in front of her puppies. Shakti, the dog fought bravely to escape and returned to her babies. She was denied medical care at multiple places before WFA was called for help,” the NGO explained.

Update on Shakti

Shakti needed medical attention after the attack, as anything she tried to eat or drink would drip out of the perforation in her neck. She underwent a medical procedure for her neck injury at Top Dogs Pet Clinic in Andheri West, Mumbai, reported Times of India.

"She had a perforation in the neck. The food pipe was punctured and food was trickling out of the hole," said Dr Makarand Chousalkar adding that the wound had also become infected.

A team of vets comprising Dr Barry Kalsy, Dr Akshata Gulvady and Dr Kaavya Sudhakar performed surgery. "The perforated part of the oesophagus [food pipe] was sutured," Dr Chousalkar said. "The dog is slowly recovering."