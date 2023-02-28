BTS 'dances' to Jab We Met's Mauja Hi Mauja, video goes viral. Watch

Popular South Korean boyband BTS has made waves throughout the world. Their energetic music and amazing choreographies have caught thousands of eyeballs. Many even love to recreate their dances. That's not only it, several fans even edit their music videos to different songs to see how their steps would match with various beats. These videos are entertaining to watch and often go viral.Now adding to the list of such clips is this video that shows BTS ‘dancing’ to Mauja Hi Mauja, a song from the film Jab We Met.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instagram user @the_ria_army07 posted a video. The fan made edit uses the original clip of of the song 'Anpanman.' On the video, the song Mauja Hi Mauja by Mika Singh is playing. The video looks like BTS is dancing to Mauja Hi Mauja.

Take a look at the clip here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared three weeks ago. Since being shared, it has been over two lakh times. The clip has been viewed over 45,000 likes and several comments.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "It really looks awesome, suitable edit." Another person added, "How come all of their choreographies fit so well with any song?" A third person wrote, "I don't want to say better than original cause original one is also my fav, but this edit definitely deserves thumbs up." "Now, there is no going back. I'm gonna watch this in the name of Mauja Hi Mauja!" added a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON