BTS 'dancing' to this popular Bhojpuri song will amuse you. Watch

BTS, a South Korean boy band, is well-known globally. People all throughout the world enjoy listening to and dancing to their music. It's not only their songs, BTS's incredible choreographies in both their music videos and live performances have frequently gone viral. Many Indian fans also take their choreographies and edit them on Hindi songs. Now, another video of BTS 'dancing' to Patli Kamariya Mori by Nirala Bharti and Shilpi Raj Chhoti has caught the attention of many.

In the video, which was shared by Instagram user @angel_jimin_786, you can see BTS dancing to this popular Bhojpuri song. The clip shows the music video of the song Dynamite. On that song, the edited version of the Bhojpuri song is played. The song seems to match BTS's choreography. The original music video of Dynamite is shared on YouTube by HYBE LABELS.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared on December 9. Since being uploaded, it has been liked by more than two lakh people.

Earlier, another edit of BTS 'dancing' to Salman Khan's Hudd Hudd Dabangg from the film Dabangg had gone viral. The video was modified and posted on Instagram by a user @bangtanarmyyy. "Sync" is written as a text overlay above the video. The BTS members can be seen grooving to the popular Hindi song in the video. You can read more about it here.