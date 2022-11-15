BTS member Min Yoongi gets a mention in Philippine bar exam, netizens are amused

BTS has surely made an impact worldwide, from having fans in different countries to their name references popping up in various places. The band has now succeeded in establishing itself in the Philippine Bar Examination. A picture of the exam's question paper, which included names like Yoongi (a member of BTS, also known as Suga ), BTS Corp, and Hybe Inc (the entertainment company that manages the band), was shared on Twitter by user K Manuel. The question was a hypothetical one about the nation's commercial law.

In the Tweet the user wrote, "BTS making it to the actual Philippine Bar Examinations. This is Question#6 in the Commercial Law Exam of the November 2022 Bar Exams."

Take a look at the Tweet below:

This Tweet was shared just a few days back. Since being shared, it has been liked 25,000 times and has several comments. One person in the Twitter comments said, "I will assume that whoever made this question is an army and Yoongi is her bias." A second person added, "I was serious for a second, like, who comes up with these?" "Law Bar Exams here are a big deal. Haha, whoever made this question, you're a legend haha. I hope someone gets interviewed live when the bar results come out hahahaha," said a third.

