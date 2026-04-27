‘Budget 15K, rents start at 25K’: Bengaluru woman says house hunting in HSR feels like a ‘full-time job’

A Bengaluru woman’s candid take on house hunting in the city has struck a chord online after she shared how difficult it has been to find an affordable home in HSR Layout within her budget.

A Bengaluru woman said Bengaluru house hunting felt like a full-time job after failing to find an affordable flat. (Instagram/hustling_rajeshwari)

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(Also read: ‘It took ₹91,000 just to get keys’: Bengaluru woman reveals cost of renting flat on Sarjapur Road)

Taking to Instagram, Rajeshwari Gupta posted a video explaining that she has only a few days left before she has to vacate her current home, prompting her urgent search for a new flat closer to her gym.

“I have 20 days before my owner kicks me out, so I decided let’s shift closer to my gym in Bangalore. Budget ₹15K, expectation, basic 1BHK,” she said in the video.

However, she quickly realised that finding a reasonably priced flat in HSR was far more difficult than expected.

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{{^usCountry}} “But the reality in HSR starts at ₹25K and casually goes around ₹50K if it's fully furnished for 1BHK. And the deposit, it’s not rent, it’s investment, which will be negative,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “But the reality in HSR starts at ₹25K and casually goes around ₹50K if it's fully furnished for 1BHK. And the deposit, it’s not rent, it’s investment, which will be negative,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rajeshwari also shared her frustration with brokers and said she decided to take matters into her own hands. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajeshwari also shared her frustration with brokers and said she decided to take matters into her own hands. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The broker says, ‘Mam, it’s very reasonable,’ and then I said to myself, ‘No brokerage, no broker. I will find it myself,’” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The broker says, ‘Mam, it’s very reasonable,’ and then I said to myself, ‘No brokerage, no broker. I will find it myself,’” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She further revealed that she had been travelling around the area on her scooter in the summer heat while trying to shortlist homes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further revealed that she had been travelling around the area on her scooter in the summer heat while trying to shortlist homes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “So here I am on scooty, in Bangalore summer, doing rounds like it’s a marathon I didn’t sign up for. All I want is sunlight, ventilation, and some money left to live, but at this point, I am just doing cardio by travelling,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “So here I am on scooty, in Bangalore summer, doing rounds like it’s a marathon I didn’t sign up for. All I want is sunlight, ventilation, and some money left to live, but at this point, I am just doing cardio by travelling,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Calling the process emotionally exhausting, she added, “Bangalore house hunting is a full-time job with emotional damage. So tell me, HSR people, how are you even surviving?”

Watch the clip here:

Internet relates to her struggle

The video quickly gained traction online, with many social media users saying they could relate to the rental crisis in Bengaluru.

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One user wrote, “HSR rent prices are genuinely shocking.” Another commented, “Deposits in Bengaluru should be illegal at this point.”

(Also read: Bengaluru woman pays ₹24,000 rent for ‘average room’, says lake and cherry blossoms make it worth it)

A third user said, “House hunting here drains your money and your mental peace.” One person joked, “Your scooty deserves a separate appreciation post after all those rounds.”

Another added, “This is exactly why so many people continue living with flatmates.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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