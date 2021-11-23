Buffalo uses horn to get water from hand pump, video wows people

The Internet is filled with videos showcasing animals using taps or hand pumps to quench their thirst. This video involving a few buffaloes is a latest inclusion to that list. There is a chance that the video will leave you both amazed and amused.

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra posted the video on Twitter of a buffalo using its horn to get water from a hand pump. Along with the clip, he also shared a popular idiom in Hindi as the caption. “Now say: Akal badi ya bhains,” it reads. The idiom means brain over brawn. In this context, however, Kabra added it to show how the buffalo has both – intelligence and physical strength.

The clip opens to show a herd of buffaloes standing around a hand pump. One of the animals uses its horn to pump the handle and drink water.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a few days ago on November 19. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 2.2 lakh views. It has also gathered varied comments.

“Bhains ki akal [intelligence of buffalo],” wrote a Twitter user. “They know very well the importance of water,” shared another. “How wonderful,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

