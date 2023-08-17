Burger King employee who has worked for 27 years gets 3 crores in donations. Here's why

A Burger King employee who has worked hard at the company for the last 27 years has received $400,000 (approximately three crores) in crowdsourced donations. But why? Kevin Ford, a cook and cashier at the Burger King in Las Vegas McCarran International Airport, went viral last June after he shared in a video that he has not taken an off in nearly three decades. (Also Read: Burger King employee who payed for little girl's meal is winning hearts online)

Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee who has worked at the organisation for decades. (Image/@GoFundMe)

In a similar video, he shared what he was given as a reward for his hard work. HMSHost, the hiring company for Burger King, gave him a goodie bag that included a movie ticket, a Starbucks cup, a bag of Reese’s candy, two packets of Life Savers, a chocolate cake, two pens, and two keychains. Even though the reward had left many angry, Ford seemed thankful for it, reports New York Post.

Here's the video of Kevin Ford that was originally shared on TikTok:

After Kevin Ford's story had gone viral, one of his daughters Seryna Ford started a GoFundMe campaign to solicit donations from anyone who felt Ford deserved better for his service.

According to this page, he continued to work there "because of the amazing health insurance that was provided through this employer because it was unionized. This got all four of his daughters through high school and college with full healthcare coverage."

Burger King employee Kevin Ford's GoFundMe page. (Image/@GoFundMe)

Description of the Kevin Ford's GoFundMe page. (Image/@GoFundMe)

Recently, this GoFundMe page blew up with donations and now has raised $4,22,205. An update on this page by Kevin Ford reads, "Update! Only to say thank you to everyone for changing our lives forever! Daughters Xierra, Seryna, Elle, Nevaeh, and grandkids Jovahn, Charli, and Clara are doing great, and Wonderful! Remember the next miracle is coming your way! May God bless you and yours always."

Many people have also left comments on his GoFundMe page and wished him the best.

Here's what people are saying about Kevin Ford:

An individual wrote, "Kevin is an amazing human being and is so humble and grateful even though the things he received from Burger King and his colleagues were so insignificant. We could all learn from this man what it means to be an incredible human being and a loving and dedicated father! I can only aspire to be like him! Good luck with your retirement!"

A second added, "Thank you for being such a great worker. You are appreciated." "I love Mr. Ford's work ethic and dedication to his job. Great work Mr. Ford!" said a third.

A fourth posted, "Enjoy your much-deserved retirement. You have given so much to everyone else; it's time that you receive something for yourself!" A fifth commented, "Way to go! Please take a vacation. You deserve it."