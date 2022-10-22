Burger King employee who payed for little girl's meal is winning hearts online

An employee at Burger King is winning everyone's hearts after hemade a touching gesture that is going viral online. When a little girl entered the Burger King outlet and asked for a burger with only 10 rupees in her hand, the employee added another 90 rupees for her and gave her the burger. Burger King recognised the man's kindness and honoured him with a felicitation ceremony.

The official Instagram of Burger King made a post on Instagram and shared the tale. They wrote, "This #WorldFoodDay, Dheeraj Kumar, working at our Noida Botanical Garden Metro Station restaurant, has inspired us all with his beautiful act of kindness. We had a very special guest who walked into our restaurant asking for a burger but had only ₹10 with her. Dheeraj, out of sheer humanity, gave her the burger and also paid for it from his own pocket. We at RBA salute his generosity and #kindness, which is rare and #special." In the photos shared by Burger King, you can see Mr. Deepak Yadav, Head of Operations, in a felicitation ceremony with Dheeraj.

Take a look at the post below:

Since this post was shared, it has received more than 3000 likes and several comments. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "Salute you, Dheeraj, for your compassion and love for our guests. You make us proud." Another person wrote, "Dheeraj bhai, you are seriously a true gem!" Someone else even wrote, "Superb Dhiraj Kumar." Many others reacted using emojis.