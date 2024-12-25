‘Burnout and underpaid’: Indian doctor reveals why he left the UK, draws parallels with India

In a Reddit post, an Indian doctor who successfully passed the Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board (PLAB) exam opened up about the realities of practicing medicine in the UK. Sharing his journey, the doctor revealed the reasons behind his decision to leave the UK after experiencing its healthcare system and economic conditions firsthand. Found a better balance of financial freedom and growth in India, he noted.(Freepik)

The doctor began his post by describing the high hopes he had when moving to the UK. Like many international medical graduates (IMGs), he envisioned "better professional opportunities, financial stability, and a higher quality of life." However, their experiences in the UK’s healthcare system and broader socio-economic environment painted a starkly different picture.

"The decision to leave the UK wasn’t an easy one," he wrote. "But it became clear that the challenges outweighed the benefits."

Challenges within the NHS

The National Health Service (NHS) is often considered one of the world’s premier healthcare systems, but the doctor’s account highlights its struggles from the perspective of a junior doctor.

“Junior doctors work exhausting hours for salaries that barely cover living expenses. Relentless pressure and lack of adequate support" are common struggles for many professionals in the NHS," he noted.

Return to India

Faced with these realities, the doctor made the decision to return to India, where he found a better balance of financial freedom, professional growth, and personal satisfaction. "In the UK, earning £2,300 per month as a junior doctor may seem decent on paper," he noted. "But when you factor in the cost of rent (£1,000+–£1,500), utilities, and groceries, it’s barely enough to make ends meet."

In contrast, India offered more affordable housing, accessible private healthcare, and lower daily expenses. This allowed for a higher quality of life despite the challenges within India’s healthcare system.

Concluding the post, the doctor offered advice for others considering a move to the UK: "For anyone considering moving to the UK as a doctor, it’s important to look beyond the surface. While it offers valuable experience and exposure, the sacrifices—financial, professional, and personal—are significant."

Also read: Indian doctor compares livers of ‘weekend only drink’ man and his healthy wife: ‘Alcohol is a poison’

Take a look at the post:

Many took to the comments section to share their opinion. A user wrote, “Having cleared both parts of plab, getting a job in Oxford university hospital which is considered one of the best in UK to having the same thoughts and considering and comparing everything in UK and in India, I left it after 20 days and came back to India. I gave my neet pg and got a rank enough to get my dream branch though in a private hospital but atleast near my home and having that mental sanity of my future in India being certain. It was a really tough decision to make m. Whether it's right or wrong, time will tell but atleast my family and my friends are happy including myself.”