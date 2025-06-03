Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
Businessman mauled to death by lioness while camping with wife during safari trip

BySimran Singh
Jun 03, 2025 01:28 PM IST

A 59-year-old philanthropist was fatally mauled by a lioness while camping with his wife and friends in Namibia’s Hoanib River area.

A lioness fatally attacked Bernd Kebbel, a prominent 59-year-old German businessman and philanthropist, during a safari trip in Namibia on the morning of Friday, May 30, while he was camping near the Hoanib Skeleton Coast Camp in the Sesfontein area, according to media reports.

Authorities later confirmed that they euthanised the lioness involved in the incident.(Representational Image/Pexel )
Authorities later confirmed that they euthanised the lioness involved in the incident.(Representational Image/Pexel )

At the time of the attack, Kebbel was camping with his wife and a group of friends along the Hoanib River. According to Ndeshipanda Hamunyela, a spokesperson for Namibia’s Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, the attack occurred when Kebbel stepped out of his tent to use the toilet.

“The victim had stepped out of his tent to use the toilet on Friday morning, May 30, when he was attacked by the lioness,” said Hamunyela, as quoted by Informante.

The group reacted quickly and managed to chase the lioness away, but Kebbel had already succumbed to his injuries.

A police spokesperson told CBS News that officers were present at the scene and that “a full report will be submitted in due course.”

Lioness euthanised

Authorities later confirmed that the lioness involved in the incident was euthanised on Sunday, June 1. Officials stated the decision was made because the animal posed a continued threat to both tourists and nearby communities.

Kebbel was the former owner of the Offroad Centre, a business known for specialising in equipment for offroad vehicles.

Namibia’s northwest region, where the incident took place, is home to desert-adapted lions, a rare population uniquely suited to the harsh environment. As of 2023, the estimated population included around 60 adult lions and over a dozen cubs.

