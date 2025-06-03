Paralysed woman in China exposes husband who fled with 3.5 crore after abusing and deceiving her

A 31-year-old woman from Hebei province in northern China, Li Shangxuan, has shared a harrowing account of betrayal and deception, revealing how her husband disappeared with over three million yuan (approximately ₹3.5 crore), leaving her to raise their son alone, reported the South China Morning Post. Husband vanished and cut off all contact. (Pexel)

Li, who was paralysed from the waist down following a car accident in 2013, met the man, surnamed Ding, during her rehabilitation. Ding claimed to be a surgeon, saying he had studied medicine and once interned at a hospital. The two connected on social media, and Ding began to pursue her with intensity.

He proposed soon after, and Li believed her life was finally taking a turn for the better.

“When he proposed, he made me feel special. I thought my life was finally turning around,” said Li.

After they married, Ding promised better medical care and claimed he had left his hospital job to start a business. Convinced by his story, Li and her parents trusted him. But just two months into the marriage, Ding was detained by the police in connection with an alleged rape. He was released after borrowing money from Li.

During her late pregnancy, Ding repeatedly demanded money under the pretext of business needs. When she refused, he would kick her out of the house. Li said he pressured her into taking a loan of over three million yuan and subjected her to verbal and physical abuse.

‘My child and I were just pawns to him’

They divorced the day after their child was born, and Ding gave up custody.

“I realised my child and I were just pawns to him,” she said.

Ding soon vanished and cut off all contact. Their son, now being raised solely by Li, has never met his father. Later, she discovered that Ding had been expelled from his hospital internship due to sexual harassment and had no medical degree or licence. The business he claimed to own was also fake, and he was already in debt when they married.

On May 22, Li decided to go public with her story on social media in an attempt to pressure Ding to return and to warn other women against similar deception.

“There is no such thing as a perfect person. Be cautious of pretence in relationships,” she said.

“If you have been through something like this, do not be afraid. Stand up for yourself and your child.”

Though she still uses a wheelchair, Li is now able to stand and supports herself and her son through live-streaming and selling household items online. She has also filed a lawsuit against Ding, which is scheduled for trial in June.

According to Fu Jian, a lawyer with Henan Zejin Law Firm, Li can press fraud charges if it is proven that Ding lied about the loan’s purpose. He added that she could also pursue charges for domestic violence and abandonment.