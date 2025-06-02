Knife-wielding robber flees with 40 lakh in Hong Kong bank heist, cops launch manhunt

Police in Hong Kong have launched a citywide manhunt after a man robbed a Hang Seng Bank branch at knifepoint on Monday, escaping with about HK$370,000 (approximately ₹40.27 lakhs), reported the South China Morning Post. A masked man entered the bank and threatened employees with a knife(Representational Image/Pexel)

The robbery took place around 5pm at the Fortune City One shopping centre located on Ngan Shing Street in Sha Tin.

According to authorities, a masked man entered the bank and threatened employees with a knife. He managed to flee the scene with the cash before police arrived.

Bank staff sustains injuries

A female staff member in her twenties was injured during the incident. “She sustained a cut wound to her neck during the robbery,” police said.

Paramedics treated her at the scene before she was taken to Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin for further medical care.

Also read: Princess Elisabeth returns to Belgium as Harvard future hangs in balance

The investigation is ongoing, and police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area as they continue their search for the suspect.

‘Eye contact’ sparks dispute

In another incident in Hong Kong, a violent street fight reportedly sparked by a dispute over eye contact left at least seven people injured in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui area early Monday morning. One of the victims, a 31-year-old man, alleged that his luxury watch worth HK$400,000 (approx. ₹43 lakh) was stolen during the altercation, reported SCMP.

Also read: Traveller exposes harsh truth about Indian passport bias: 'I was asked to open my wallet'

According to police, the incident occurred around 3:22 am near Austin Avenue, where four unidentified men attacked a group of seven. The assailants, believed to be aged between 20 and 30 and dressed in black, fled the scene after the assault.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the confrontation began after the suspects took offence to eye contact. The victims, aged 19 to 31, sustained injuries to the head, face, arms, and abdomen and were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

The Yau Tsim district crime squad has classified the case as “wounding and theft.” No arrests have been made yet, and the investigation is ongoing.