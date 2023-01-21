Home / Trending / Buzz Aldrin gets married on his 93rd birthday. Beautiful pictures go viral

Buzz Aldrin gets married on his 93rd birthday. Beautiful pictures go viral

Published on Jan 21, 2023 06:51 PM IST

Dr Buzz Aldrin took to Twitter to share pictures of himself and his wife Dr Anca Faur. They got married on his 93rd birthday.

Dr Buzz Aldrin shared this image with his wife on his 93rd birthday.(Twitter/@TheRealBuzz)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Dr Buzz Aldrin often takes to Twitter to share different types of posts. In his recent share, he gave a peek inside a happy moment of his life. He shared a tweet to announce his wedding with Dr Anca Faur and that too on his 93rd birthday.

“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot. We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers,” the moonwalker wrote in his tweet. Alongside, he also shared two images.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, the tweet has garnered close to 4.7 million views. Additionally, it has also accumulated tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

“Many happy returns, Buzz and Anca! Wishing you both every happiness,” wrote a Twitter user. “You must be over the moon! But seriously Sir, congratulations to you both,” posted another. “Happy birthday, Buzz, and congratulations on your marriage. I’m thrilled for you. As always, you did it in style,” expressed a third. “Fantastic,” commented a fourth.

