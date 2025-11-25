Cab driver refuses to switch on AC after pointing out passenger’s winter cap and sweater; video goes viral

A video showing a cab driver arguing with a passenger after refusing to switch on the air conditioner has captured widespread attention on social media, prompting a wave of mixed reactions from viewers. A viral clip showed a cab driver refusing AC because the passenger wore a cap and sweater, sparking mixed reactions online.(Facebook/ Tricity Cab Association)

Clip gains traction

The clip was posted by the Facebook account Tricity Cab Association and has already gained more than 2 lakh views.

In the short clip, the driver can be heard defending his decision not to switch on the AC. He points out that the passenger is dressed warmly, wearing a winter cap and a sweater, and therefore does not need the AC as urgently as he would.

In the video, the driver says, “Theek hai, aap keh rahe ho ki AC nahi chala raha main. Aapne cap pehen rakhi hai, upar se sweater bhi pehen rakha hai, toh AC ki zaroorat aapko padhegi na. Aap utar ke rakho na. Iss mausam mein aap peeche baith jaao, hum sardi mein aage baithe thand mein, hai na.”

The passenger appears to be in the process of filing a complaint on the ride hailing app and responds briefly with “One second.”

The driver then adds, “Aap complain kar sakte ho, toh main bhi recording rakhunga na apne saath,” indicating that he would also document the exchange.

Take a look here at the clip:

Mixed online reactions

The video has sparked a range of opinions from social media users. One viewer wrote, “The driver should follow the service rules but the passenger could have communicated more calmly.” Another comment said, “If the customer wants AC, it should be provided since they are paying for it.” A third user remarked, “The driver explained his point politely even though he sounded frustrated.” Someone else noted, “Passengers should try resolving issues politely instead of immediately filing complaints.” Another comment read, “Drivers deal with difficult situations daily, and stress often shows.” A different user added, “Both could have avoided the argument if they had tried to understand each other.” Another person wrote, “These small disagreements are becoming too common in cab rides nowadays.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)