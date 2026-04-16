Cabin crew member quits after 5 years, reflects on leaving ‘dream job’: ‘No more 2 am flights’

A woman has gone viral after sharing an emotional account of leaving her career as a cabin crew member. Taking to Instagram, Nitika Mehta posted a video reflecting on her last day in the role, offering a deeply personal glimpse into a profession many dream of.

A cabin crew member left her job after five years and opened up about sacrifices and unforgettable moments.(Instagram/initikamehta)

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(Also read: 'Felt unsafe even in the sky’: Woman’s mid-flight video sparks discussion on passenger behaviour)

In the video, she said, “This was my last day as a cabin crew. I flew for 5 years, but life moves on, so with a heavy heart still full of love for flying, I put my papers in. I thought to myself: No more 2:00 AM flights, no more missing birthdays and festivals and meals. But it also meant no more walking alone on the streets of Hong Kong at sunrise, no more watching nervous first-time flyers relax after one conversation, and no more playing peek-a-boo with babies while their parents finally got 5 minutes of peace.”

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{{^usCountry}} She continued, “No more jump seat sunsets, and that satisfying feeling of sending overconfident drunk men back to their seats with one look. Also, no more friendships that started at 35k feet and lasted for the length of that flight. No more living a life where every week the map looked different. I wasn't just leaving a job, I was leaving a life millions of young girls dream of—and in all honesty, I'll always be grateful I got to live it.” ‘It was never meant to be a career’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She continued, “No more jump seat sunsets, and that satisfying feeling of sending overconfident drunk men back to their seats with one look. Also, no more friendships that started at 35k feet and lasted for the length of that flight. No more living a life where every week the map looked different. I wasn't just leaving a job, I was leaving a life millions of young girls dream of—and in all honesty, I'll always be grateful I got to live it.” ‘It was never meant to be a career’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the caption accompanying the video, Mehta revealed that the job was never meant to be a long term career but rather an escape from the pressures of competitive exams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the caption accompanying the video, Mehta revealed that the job was never meant to be a long term career but rather an escape from the pressures of competitive exams. {{/usCountry}}

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She wrote, “The truth is, it wasn’t supposed to be a career. It was an escape. From the rat race, the rank lists, the whole circus of competitive exams that India runs like a religion. Flying found me when I needed a way out, and it gave me a life I didn’t know I was allowed to want.”

Reflecting on her journey, she added, “5 years. Thousands of flights. A number of experiences I genuinely can’t count, some good, a lot hard, and a few that made me question every choice I’d ever made. But here’s the thing about a life lived at 35,000 feet: it changes the shape of you.”

She further noted, “I’ve been sitting on this content for six months now because some things take longer to become words… Six months later, and I still haven’t figured out how to casually tell people I used to be cabin crew without it turning into a whole thing.”

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The clip has garnered several reactions online, with users sharing their thoughts on her journey.

(Also read: 'We smile even when our body is screaming for rest': IndiGo cabin crew shares 'reality' of life in the skies)

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One user wrote, “This made me emotional, such a beautifully expressed goodbye.” Another said, “People only see the glamour, not the sacrifices behind it.” A third commented, “The way you described small moments like babies and sunsets is so touching.” One more added, “Wishing you all the best for what comes next, you will do great.” Another said, “This is so real, quitting something you love is never easy.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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