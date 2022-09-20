Home / Trending / Calm Pitbull dog’s bath time and grooming routine wows netizens. Watch

Calm Pitbull dog's bath time and grooming routine wows netizens. Watch

Published on Sep 20, 2022 08:35 AM IST

The bathing and grooming routine of a cute and calm Pitbull dog are documented in this Instagram video.

The calm Pitbull dog can be seen during bath time. (Instagram/@seuamigopitbull)
The calm Pitbull dog can be seen during bath time. (Instagram/@seuamigopitbull)
BySohini Sengupta

If you are someone who has pets, or are familiar with the kind of behaviours they showcase in certain situations, then you might be familiar with the fact that most of them try to escape and run away from bath time. And this is a similarity between most dogs whose videos can be seen all over the Internet and even in real life. But this particular video that has been shared on Instagram shows how a Pitbull dog can be seen taking a shower. But this is not all, the extreme calmness with which he approaches the whole routine has been surprising many people, and will likely have the same effect on you as well.

“Just so calm and peaceful when taking a bath,” reads the caption that this dog video has been shared on Instagram with. The caption is accompanied with the emoji of smiling faces with hearts in place of eyes. The caption also credits the Instagram page named @seuamigopitbull for the original video. The entire video traces the bath time, brushing and even grooming routine of this fur ball.

Watch the video below:

Shared on September 5, this video has received over 22,500 likes on it so far.

An Instagram user commented, “The face at the end is priceless.” “Lord, how do I get my baby to this point in life” hilariously asked another individual who also happens to be a pet parent. “Every fur baby should have a bath like that, remarked a third.

