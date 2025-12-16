Cameron Green’s 25.20 crore IPL auction price triggers meme wave on X

Australia all rounder Cameron Green created history at the IPL 2026 mini auction on Tuesday after being picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders for a staggering INR 25.20 crore at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The 26 year old entered the auction at a base price of INR 2 crore and ended up fetching more than twelve times that amount following an intense bidding war. Australia's Cameron Green during a practice session.(PTI)

With this deal, Green surpassed Mitchell Starc to become the most expensive overseas cricketer in IPL history. Starc had earlier been bought for INR 24.75 crore ahead of the 2024 season. Overall, Green now stands as the third most expensive player in the league after Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.

The massive price tag sparked a flood of memes and reactions on X, with users sharing hilarious takes on the bidding frenzy.

Check out the hilarious memes here:

How the bidding unfolded

The bidding for Green was initiated by Mumbai Indians, who entered the auction with a purse of just over INR 2 crore. Rajasthan Royals soon joined the race, before Kolkata Knight Riders stepped in aggressively and signalled serious intent.

KKR and the Royals then engaged in a heated contest, with neither side willing to back down. However, Rajasthan opted out once KKR pushed the bid to INR 13.60 crore. It appeared that the three time champions would secure Green comfortably, but Chennai Super Kings suddenly re entered the contest.

From that moment on, KKR and the five time champions CSK went head to head in a fierce bidding war. Within minutes, the price crossed the INR 18 crore mark and continued to rise rapidly. In the end, KKR prevailed, securing Green for INR 25.20 crore.

Why Green will receive only INR 18 crore

Despite the record breaking bid, Green will receive only INR 18 crore as salary. According to official IPL governing council rules, overseas players are capped at a maximum salary of INR 18 crore even if the bid exceeds that figure.

This ceiling was introduced by the BCCI ahead of the previous auction and has also been applied to the mini auction. The cap aligns with the highest retention slab from the last mega auction, ensuring a consistent maximum salary structure for overseas players.

The remaining amount beyond INR 18 crore will be transferred to the BCCI player welfare fund, although the franchise must still pay the full bid amount from its purse. The restriction applies only to overseas players.

Google Trends

Cameron Green emerged as a top trending search on Google in India on Tuesday afternoon, clocking over a lakh searches within hours of the auction.

Other related keywords that people searched for included Cameron Green IPL price, Cameron Green KKR and IPL 2026 mini auction.