Can this dog do ‘doggie paddle’ all by himself? Watch video to find out

The video of the dog jumping into a waterbody was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the dog on its way to jump into a waterbody.(Instagram/@weratedogs)
Updated on Jul 28, 2022 12:57 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Dogs learning to do new things are always fun to watch. Just like this video that shows a very adorable pooch named Gambit learning how to swim and that to all by himself. There is a chance that the video will leave you smiling.

The clip, posted on the Instagram page called WeRateDogs, is shared with a descriptive caption. “This is Gambit. Everyone said the doggie paddle would come naturally to him. Turns out they were right. 13/10,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show the dog walking on the bank of a waterbody. Soon he jumps in and for a moment you may think that he needs help of a human to swim. It, however, becomes clear that Gambit doesn’t need anybody’s help as he skillfully starts swimming.

Take a look at the clip:

The video has been shared about eight hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly one million views and the numbers are only increasing. The wonderful share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many jokingly commented how Gambit is going to give Michael Phelps a tough competition.

“Gambit gonna break records like he's Michael Phelps,” posted an Instagram user. “Hope Michael Phelps is taking notes,” commented another. “Maximum splashage. This is expert level if you ask me,” expressed a third. “Looks perfectly natural to me! Don't even know why we're staring tbh,” shared a fourth. “Elegance and grace right there,” wrote a fifth.

Topics
instagram dog.
