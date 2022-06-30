Can you guess the items for pooches in this dog library? Watch video to know

In a wonderful initiative, some people in a US neighbourhood came up with a wonderful idea which has now prompted a buzz among netizens. They created a dog library for all the pooches in the locality. A video shared on Instagram also showcases the library and the things it contains. There is a chance that the video will leave you very happy.

The video is posted on the Instagram page of a local business owner. “We made a dog library for our neighborhood. Pups and their people can bring a toy and take a toy. Hope everyone likes it!” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The wonderful clip opens to show the small box kept in the middle of a field. The box marked “Dog Library” contains sticks, toys, and balls. A very adorable dog is also seen sitting beside the box. Not just that, the video also shows that the library is equipped with a waste bag dispenser too.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 17,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Be my neighbor immediately,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awww, this is such a sweet idea!” posted another. “I’m coming Toby! I want to be friends!!!” expressed a third. “Such a PAWSOME idea!! Love it!!” commented a fourth.