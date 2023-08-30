News / Trending / Can you solve this Raksha Bandhan-related brain teaser in 7 seconds?

Can you solve this Raksha Bandhan-related brain teaser in 7 seconds?

ByArfa Javaid
Aug 30, 2023 07:01 PM IST

This brain teaser that is related to Raksha Bandhan was shared on Instagram. Can you solve it without using a calculator?

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, which falls on August 30 and 31 this year, siblings are coming together to rejoice. As the festive spirit sweeps through, an intriguing brain teaser is making waves on the Internet. It features a brother with cash in his hand, his cheerful sister, and a rakhi. Can you solve this in seven seconds or less?

Brain Teaser: Can you beat the clock and solve this in less than seven seconds?(Instagram/@mathcince)
“Raksha Bandhan special brain game,” reads the caption alongside the brain teaser shared on an Instagram page called ‘Maths | Science | Education’.

According to the brain teaser, the sum of two rakhis is 6. The product of two sisters is nine, and the sum of two brothers is 12. Puzzle enthusiasts need to use this information and solve the maths question given at the end, all in seven seconds or less. Can you do it? Your time starts now…

Take a look at this Raksha Bandhan-related brain teaser below:

The brain teaser, since being shared a few hours ago, has accumulated over 7,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. Nearly 300 people have liked this brain teaser. Additionally, the post has received a plethora of comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“3+12×3= 39 right answer,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Answer 21! 3+(6×3)=(6×3)=18+3=21!”

“39 is the right answer,” commented a third.

While many wrote “39” as the correct answer to this brain teaser, others said it is 45.

Did you manage to solve the puzzle? If yes, what answer did you get?

