Brain Teaser: Can you fix this equation by moving just one matchstick?

A brain teaser that features a maths equation was shared on X (formerly Twitter). However, the equation needs to be corrected. All you have to do is to move just one matchstick to the correct spot. Do you have what it takes to solve this brain teaser? Brain teaser: Puzzle enthusiasts can solve this brain teaser by moving just one matchstick to a different spot. (X/@DogaraAAyuba)

“Brain teaser,” reads the caption of the maths puzzle shared on X by a user Dogara A. Ayuba. The text on the brain teaser claims: “Only those whose IQ is above 120 can solve this.” The instructions state: “Move 1 matchstick to correct the answer.”

The equation given in the brain teaser is ‘8+3-4=0’. You need to apply your puzzle-solving skills to make it correct. But remember that you’re only allowed to move a single matchstick.

Take a look at this intriguing brain teaser here:

This brain teaser was shared on August 23. People shared their solutions in the comments section when presented with this brain teaser.

An individual wrote, “6+3-9 equals zero. Remove one match from the 8 to form a 6 and add the removed stick into the 4 to make it a 9 then the equation is balance.”

“8+3-11,” posted another.

A third commented, “8-3-4≠0 (8 minus 3 minus 4 not equal to zero).” The original poster replied, “You changed the question. Check the signs very well.”

The person who commented then shared the logic behind this answer. The user wrote, “Nope, you didn’t see the logic I used. Remove one matchstick that makes up the '+' sign and place the matchstick across the ‘=’ sign to have a ‘≠’ sign. Hence, the question: ‘move one match stick’. ”

Earlier, a similar brain teaser that involved matchsticks went viral online. The challenge was to remove just the matchstick to make the equation correct. The equation was ‘6+4=4’. Do you think you can solve this brain teaser? Read more about this brain teaser here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON