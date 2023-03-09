Can you spot a baby chick hidden in plain sight among ducklings in this viral brain teaser?

If you are still in the festive mood and finding it hard to focus, a brain teaser might be just what you need. It will not only put your eyes and brain to the test but will also enhance your cognitive abilities. So, are you ready for a fun brain teaser? If yes, this viral brain teaser will keep you glued to your screens for quite some time. Shared on Facebook, the brain teaser challenges people to spot a baby chick hidden among ducklings.

“Can you find a baby chick??” read the caption posted alongside the fun brain teaser on Facebook. The brain teaser was created by Hungarian digital artist Gergely Dudás, who is also known as Dudolf. It shows a raft of ducks having fun in and around water bodies. The baby chick is hidden among them in plain sight, and one needs to spot it quickly.

Take a look at the viral brain teaser below:

Since being shared two days ago on Facebook, the brain teaser has boggled many Internet users. The post has received over 140 reactions and several shares. It has also raked several comments.

Here’s what people posted in the post’s comments section:

“OMG, today I got lucky. I found it immediately, and it is 4 am. Love the mouse,” posted a Facebook user. Another added, “It was difficult, but I found it! Have a great day,” shared another. A third added, “Took me a while but I found it too. Love these.” “Found it!!! So cute I loved the little mouse,” commented a fourth.

If you were able to spot the baby chick all by yourself, you surely deserve a pat on the back. For others, who wish to see the solution and have given up, the below picture will help you.

The baby chick is highlighted in the image. (Facebook/Gergely Dudás - Dudolf)

The artist is known on social media for his fun and intriguing brain teasers, often leaving people scratching their heads. Earlier, he shared a picture that captured a flock of sheep against a green backdrop and challenged his followers to spot three clouds. While many were quick to spot all three of them, others had to look at the answer to find them. Some even joked that they saw faceless sheep instead of clouds.

