Can you spot a 'cat's tail' in this planetary system located 63 light-years from the Earth? See pic

European Space Agency (ESA) shared an intriguing picture of a young planetary system called Beta Pictoris, located just 63 light-years away from the Earth. The image depicts a dust disc resulting from collisions between asteroids, comets, and planetesimals. Adding a fascinating twist, ESA also shared that there is a 'cat's tail' in this system. Beta Pictoris, a young planet which is located just 63 light-years away from the Earth. (Instagram/@ESA)

As the space agency shared the picture, they informed in the caption that "the edge-on disc of dusty debris generated by collisions between planetesimals (orange) dominates the view. A hotter secondary disc (cyan) is inclined by about 5 degrees relative to the primary disc. The curved feature at the upper right, which the science team nicknamed the 'cat’s tail,' has never been seen before. A coronagraph (black circle and bar) has been used to block the light of the central star, whose location is marked with a white star shape." (Also Read: NASA shares never-seen-before picture of frozen seawater on Earth taken from ISS)

While explaining more about the 'cat's tail,' ESA wrote, "The team’s preferred model explains the sharp angle of the tail away from the disc as a simple optical illusion. Our perspective combined with the curved shape of the tail creates the observed angle of the tail, while in fact, the arc of material is only departing from the disc at a five-degree incline. Taking into consideration the tail’s brightness, the team estimates the amount of dust within the cat’s tail to be equivalent to a large main belt asteroid spread out across 16 billion kilometres."

