Can you spot five butterflies concealed among flowers in this brain teaser?

Brain teasers are entertaining and frequently provide satisfaction to people who solve them. From finding a phone hidden in an image to spotting apples among tomatoes, brain teasers surfacing on the Internet are aplenty. And today's mind-boggling brain teaser challenges people to spot five butterflies hidden among the sea of flowers. The seemingly simple brain teaser has astounded netizens and may have the same effect on you.

The puzzling brain teaser was created by illustrator Gergely Dudás who posted it on his Facebook page for his 1.6 lakh dedicated followers with the caption "Can You find FIVE BUTTERFLIES?" The baffling seek-and-find image shows an animal relaxing in a vast sea of colourful flowers and challenges people to spot five butterflies of varied colours and sizes.

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

Since being posted on August 13, the brain teaser has received nearly 450 reactions, over 110 shares and numerous comments.

"I found two," shared an individual. "Found 4 and had to get help for the 5th. This one was hard," wrote another. "I found 2 yellow, 1 green and 1 orange. I couldn't find the last one," posted a third. "Found for the fifth one must have flown away," commented a fourth.

Many were able to find four butterflies but struggled with the fifth one. And if you are among them, then the image below might be helpful for you. The butterflies of different colours and sizes are highlighted in the below image posted by the artist.

The image shows two yellow, one green, one orange and one white butterflies. (dudolf.com)

Were you able to find all five butterflies on your own? If yes, how quickly were you able to spot them? And if you are looking for yet another mind-boggling brain teaser, you might be interested in finding three owls hidden among students.

