There are three owls hidden among students in this mind-boggling brain teaser. Can you find them?

We often encounter brain teasers while scrolling feeds of different social media platforms and end up solving them. And if you love to solve brain teasers or are looking forward to unravelling a baffling brain teaser during idle hours, here's one such image that may leave you baffled and keep you engaged for quite some time.

The mind-boggling seek-and-find image was created by an illustrator Gergely Dudás. The artist posted the image on his Instagram page for his 46,200 followers. "Back to school! Can You find 3 OWLS amongst the students?" read the caption of the baffling image, along with emoticons and several hashtags, including #seekandfind, #GergelyDudás and #brainteaser. The brain teaser challenges people to find three owls hidden in plain sight among students sporting school uniforms.

Take a look at the boggling brain teaser posted on Instagram below:

The seek-and-find image was posted on Instagram four days ago and has since accumulated over 1,300 likes and several comments.

"Found them," posted an individual. "I did it!" wrote another. A third shared, "I thought I might have to go back to school!! Finally found them. Love the cat!" "Oh my gosh the third one was soo hard to find," expressed a fourth.

We are rooting for those who are still searching for owls. And for others who wish to see the solution, here's an image the artist posted on his website. The owls are highlighted in the brain teaser.

The image highlights three different coloured owls hidden among the students. (Instagram/@thedudolf)

Were you able to find all three owls without looking at the solution? How quickly did you find them all? And did you manage to find a cat as well? If yes, pat yourself on the back. Earlier, the artist posted a challenge where users had to find three apples among the tomatoes.