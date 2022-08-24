This vast sea of tomatoes has three apples hidden in it. Can you spot them all?

Most people love solving brain teasers not only to keep themselves entertained but also to relieve their stress. And if you are among them, here's a seemingly simple seek-and-find picture that you may be interested in. The share has boggled netizens' minds and may even baffle you.

"Can You find THREE APPLES?" read the caption of the puzzle shared by Gergely Dudás. The illustrator shared the seek-and-find picture on their Instagram page, which has 46,000 followers. The image challenges people to find three apples hidden among tomatoes in plain sight.

Take a look at the image below:

Since being shared a week ago, the post has accumulated over 1,300 posts and several comments.

"Found them all! Slowly getting a groove for this and living it," posted an individual. "I found them!!!" shared another with heart emoticons. "Yes!! I can. I found them," commented a third. A fourth shared, "Thought I saw a strawberry, found the three apples, and lost them again, and definitely can't lose the raspberry!"

The artist even shared the solution on their website for those who failed to spot the apples. The apples are highlighted in the below image.

The apples are highlighted in the image. (Instagram/@thedudolf)

Besides throwing challenges at their followers through different brain teasers, the artist also posts cartoons that never cease to amaze them.