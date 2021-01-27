IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Can you spot viral Bernie Sanders’ meme in this ‘Where’s Waldo’ inspired puzzle?
trending

Can you spot viral Bernie Sanders’ meme in this ‘Where’s Waldo’ inspired puzzle?

“Find Bernie [Sanders] and yes he is there and don’t ruin it for other people lol,” a Twitter user wrote while sharing the puzzle.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:33 PM IST
The picture has now created a stir among people.(Twitter/@floppy_llama)

US Senator Bernie Sanders’ picture from Joe Biden-Kamala Harris inauguration that became a viral meme is Internet’s new favourite thing. From giving a Bollywood twist to coming up with crochet doll, people are using the image in various ways. Now, there is a latest addition to that category. It's a ‘Where’s Waldo’ inspired post where people have to spot the viral meme.

The puzzle was shared by a Twitter user named Erica. “Find Bernie [Sanders] and yes he is there and don’t ruin it for other people lol,” they wrote while posting the image. Take a look, can you spot him at first glance.

It didn’t take long for the post to capture people’s attention. The post, since being shared a few days ago on January 24, has gathered more than 2.1 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing.

While some tried guessing the answer, others took a more hilarious route to reply. Take a look at what they shared:

In case you’re still searching, this reply by a Twitter user will give you the answer:

What do you think of the post? How long did it take you to spot it?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter picture

Related Stories

trending

Bernie Sanders reacts to inauguration mitten memes. Watch

PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:00 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP