‘Shut up and take my money’: This crochet Bernie Sanders doll is the new talk of the town

If you’ve been on the Internet recently, you may’ve seen the hilarious memes featuring Bernie Sanders at the Inauguration Day. It has been three days since Sanders appeared in a cosy jacket and warm mittens, but netizens are still not done appreciating the US Senator’s simplicity and ‘grumpy chic’ style. An Instagram user, Tobey King, has recently taken to the photo and video sharing platform to share one of her unique creations made from crochet work- a Bernie Sanders doll. The doll may make you fall in love with it at first sight.

The post includes five photographs of the crochet doll placed from different angles to show off the excellent details of the outfit. Even the mittens worn by Sanders that made headlines were perfectly made.

Take a look at the photographs:

Shared on January 22, the post has garnered over 41,500 likes along with numerous comments. The adorable crochet work was highly praised by netizens. While some appreciated the details of the work, others asked King if she was thinking about selling the adorable crochet dolls.

“I just love him so much, the little hair flip in the back is so accurate,” wrote an Instagram user. “Super! I love how we are all coming together with this! Even Bernie himself is selling sweatshirts with him on it to raise money for charity,” commented another.

“Shut up and take my money,” said a third.

If you’re eager to get one of these dolls, you can check them here.

What do you think of this crochet doll? Would you purchase one?