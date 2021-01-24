‘Shut up and take my money’: This crochet Bernie Sanders doll is the new talk of the town
If you’ve been on the Internet recently, you may’ve seen the hilarious memes featuring Bernie Sanders at the Inauguration Day. It has been three days since Sanders appeared in a cosy jacket and warm mittens, but netizens are still not done appreciating the US Senator’s simplicity and ‘grumpy chic’ style. An Instagram user, Tobey King, has recently taken to the photo and video sharing platform to share one of her unique creations made from crochet work- a Bernie Sanders doll. The doll may make you fall in love with it at first sight.
The post includes five photographs of the crochet doll placed from different angles to show off the excellent details of the outfit. Even the mittens worn by Sanders that made headlines were perfectly made.
Take a look at the photographs:
Shared on January 22, the post has garnered over 41,500 likes along with numerous comments. The adorable crochet work was highly praised by netizens. While some appreciated the details of the work, others asked King if she was thinking about selling the adorable crochet dolls.
“I just love him so much, the little hair flip in the back is so accurate,” wrote an Instagram user. “Super! I love how we are all coming together with this! Even Bernie himself is selling sweatshirts with him on it to raise money for charity,” commented another.
“Shut up and take my money,” said a third.
If you’re eager to get one of these dolls, you can check them here.
What do you think of this crochet doll? Would you purchase one?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani shares pic with daughters on Instagram for National Girl Child Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netizens are going crazy over these crochet Bernie Sanders dolls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo’s reaction to human’s invisible dog challenge has netizens gushing. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grumpy cat Romeo and his very happy dog sibling Casper are winning people over
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zestfully cool! Netizens love this slo-mo clip of squeezing an orange peel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canadian company looking to pay people to taste-test candies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sick python spotted in septic tank in Agra, rescued later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISS shares awe-inspiring pictures of Earth's aurora from space. Seen them yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Soldiers cross knee-deep snow to help mom, newborn reach home in J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dubai-based Indian boy creates amazing portrait of PM Modi as Republic Day gift
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artist creates intricate origami samurai figure from a single paper sheet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of guinea pigs munching on cucumber slices gets nearly 14 million views
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Little kid has a very special ‘guardian angel’. It’s a cat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Rock’s Insta post with daughter gets over 3 million likes. It’s adorable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cricketer Kevin O'Brien’s kids react most sweetly after seeing dad on TV. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox