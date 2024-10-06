Canada woman ate dead husband's ashes in fit of rage after finding out he cheated on her

A woman in Canada ate her husband's ashes after she learned that he had cheated on her, having multiple affairs and even paid high prices to seek out escorts. Jessica Waite said she used her husband's iPad to look up the number of the Houston hospital when she made the shocking discovery.(Instagram/endless_stories_jess)

Jessica Waite said she discovered her husband Sean Waite cheated on her soon after he died in 2015 while on a work trip to US's Texas.

In her new memoir, named "A Widow’s Guide to Dead Bastards", she narrates how she found the ugly truth while she was looking up the number of the hospital that had his husband's body.

She said she used her husband's iPad to look up the number of the Houston hospital when she made the shocking discovery. His browsing history auto-filled her search term with "Houston escorts". (Also read: Canadian woman dismissed from Tim Hortons for criticising hiring of only Indians)

Browsing history leads to shocking discovery

Browsing his search history opened a can of worms when she found out that he used the iPad to search for specific escorts and the price for their services in several different locations.

In the months after his death, Waite discovered that her husband regularly saw escorts and cheated on her with multiple women.

She said he told her he was working late but was actually busy downloading hundreds of pornographic videos to his personal computer. The videos were neatly organised and categorised in several folders on his desktop.

He also rented an apartment in US's Colorado, where he would have sex with escorts or women he went on dates with.

“Detached from reality”

In her book, Waite describes this time as when she started losing it and became "detached from reality".

Unable to come to terms with her husband's death and furious about his chronic cheating, she said she cut open the bag of his ashes with a knife.

She then mixed the ashes with her dog's faeces. "I’ve desecrated the remains of my partner in life," she wrote.

"But then, in despair and guilt, took more of his ashes — and actually ate them. The remains feel dry against my fingertips, coarser than baking powder, grainier than salt. They mix with the teary water, a mineral mud on the back of my tongue. I swallow," she said. (Also read: 'You will be treated as outsiders': Mumbai woman’s post on Delhi angers internet)