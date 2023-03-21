Canadian DJ gives a 'total banger' rap twist to Deepika Padukone's Oscars speech

Deepika Padukone recently appeared on the Oscars stage to announce the exciting performance of the song Naatu Naatu from the hit film RRR. Taking to the stage, she says the song has an "irresistible catchy chorus, electrifying beats, and killer dance moves." She also talks about the film's theme and how it has become a global sensation. Soon after Deepika Padukone's speech, many took to social media to share how gracefully she announced the performance. Now, a Canadian DJ twisted her speech and created a song from it.

Deepika Padukone introduces the song Naatu Naatu from RRR at the Oscars on Sunday. For the event, Deepika wore a black dress and a silver-yellow neckpiece. (AP)

The DJ, known as SickKick, remixed the Oscars speech by taking the phrase "total banger" and adding a catchy beat and a few lyrics. "I was watching the Oscars and heard @deepikapadukone incredible speech, and got really inspired to create this little piece of music… total banger!!!" wrote SickKick on the post.

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed over 4.4 million times. Many have even commented on the clip.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "This reel is also a total banger." Another person wrote, "Wow, wasn't expecting this. Brilliant! Or shall I say banger?" A third person added, "I loved the way she enunciated 'total banger,' and now we have a song for it." "WHAAATTT!! This is called genius!!" wrote a fourth.