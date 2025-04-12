Candidate rejected within minutes after missing call, receives ‘crazy unprofessional’ text: ‘This is insane’

A local state agency's hiring process has come under scrutiny after a job applicant shared his unsettling experience online. The candidate, who had applied for a position with the agency, received a phone call from an unknown number, which he didn’t answer. The agency did not leave a voicemail, but moments later, the same number sent a text message saying, “I guess you are not interested in [position].” The candidate received a text reading, "I guess you are not interested."(Pexel)

This message, which came across as blunt and unprofessional, left the applicant confused and frustrated. Within minutes of the text, the candidate received an email stating that he had been rejected for the position.

Take a look at the post:

The candidate shared this experience on Reddit, where many users expressed their disbelief. One user responded, “That’s insane."

Another user added, “It’s insanity because some people can’t even have their phone at work. Or in a meeting. So you can’t be unemployed but you can’t be too employed either.” This statement resonated with many who pointed out that the candidate’s inability to answer an unknown number—likely due to work or personal circumstances—should not have been interpreted as a lack of interest in the position.

Further echoing the sentiment of frustration, one Reddit user suggested, “Definitely one to kick to a HR director as feedback so they know what's going on in their team.” This comment highlighted the concern that the hiring process and communication from the agency may not align with professional standards, especially in a public sector role where transparency and respect for applicants are crucial.

While no further responses were received from the hiring manager after attempts were made by the candidate to reach out via both phone and email, the incident has sparked important discussions about workplace etiquette, applicant relations, and the boundaries of professional communication.

Ultimately, this story serves as a reminder that effective and respectful communication is key in maintaining a positive employer brand, and that applicants should never feel alienated or dismissed through impersonal and abrupt interactions.