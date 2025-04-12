‘Don’t read long-form books’: Top-earning CEO who made 1,259 crore sparks debate over reading habits

Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora set off a heated discussion on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) after sharing his unconventional approach to reading. Arora said he skips long books but absorbs information from various sources.(X/@nikesharora)

In an episode of the podcast In Good Company, hosted by Nicolai Tangen, the CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management shared his candid take on reading. When asked if he reads, Arora admitted, “I struggle to read; I am more of a summary person than a read person. Why would I read 500 pages to distil 10?”

Taking note of this, an X user tagged him in a post, writing, “.@nikesharora says he doesn't read. He is the highest-paid CEO in the world. Is reading a Psy-Op? What should we do instead? Feeling really lost right now.”

Also read: Indian-American businessman Nikesh Arora's witty response to troll goes viral

Arora clarified that while he doesn’t read long-form books, he actively consumes information from various sources. He emphasised the importance of continuous learning and staying updated on complex topics like agentic architectures. According to him, many books stretch a few key ideas over lengthy prose, so he prefers summaries—unless he’s in the mood for a good story.

Take a look at the post:

His statement quickly divided opinions online. Some users agreed with his perspective, arguing that books are often too long-winded. “Many books can be sufficiently well understood from the title! Articles, papers, blogs are really valuable. The constraint of space makes the information density so much better,” one user wrote.

However, others raised concerns about the challenge of filtering quality knowledge in an era of information overload. “I’ve found that it's becoming easier to find information, but hard to find high-quality information. The paradox is that ease of access to knowledge has destroyed the signal-to-noise ratio. How do you curate?” another user asked.

Who is Nikesh Arora?

Nikesh Arora, 56, is the CEO of Palo Alto Networks, a cybersecurity company headquartered in Santa Clara, California. In 2024, he ranked fourth on C-Suite Comp’s list of the highest-paid CEOs in the U.S., earning $151.4 million ( ₹1,261.16 crore) in 2023. His compensation surpassed that of fellow Indian-American executives like Google’s Sundar Pichai and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella.

Also read: Meet Nikesh Arora: Indian-origin CEO who is second-highest paid in the world

Born in Ghaziabad, Arora studied at Delhi's Air Force Public School before graduating from IIT (BHU). Before taking on his leadership role at Palo Alto Networks, he held key positions at SoftBank and served as Google's chief business officer. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his estimated net worth stands at $1.5 billion ( ₹12,480 crore).