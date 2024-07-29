Carlos Sainz joins Williams Racing in multi-year contract: 'It is the right place for me'

After months of anticipation, F1 driver Carlos Sainz finally revealed he will join Williams in 2025. The 29-year-old has signed a multi-year contract with the team. Williams, Sauber/Audi, and Alpine are just a few of the many companies that were vying for Sainz's signature; nevertheless, it was James Vowles' Williams who finally won the Spaniard's over. After the big announcement, numerous fans of the driver took to social media to share their reactions. Carlos Sainz will now be driving for Williams Racing.

Sainz will compete for the team in 2025 and 2026, providing Williams with continuity during a significant regulatory transition that will result in a new aerodynamic profile and comprehensive new power unit regulations that involve the usage of fuel that is entirely sustainable, reported the official website of Formula 1. (Also Read: Carlos Sainz, the ultimate survivor)

“I am very happy to announce that I will be joining Williams Racing from 2025 onwards. It is no secret that this year’s driver market has been exceptionally complex for various reasons and that it has taken me some time to announce my decision," Sainz told Formula 1.

He further added, "However, I am fully confident that Williams is the right place for me to continue my F1 journey and I am extremely proud of joining such a historic and successful team, where many of my childhood heroes drove in the past and made their mark on our sport. The ultimate goal of bringing Williams back to where it belongs, at the front of the grid, is a challenge that I embrace with excitement and positivity."

"I am convinced that this team has all the right ingredients to make history again, and starting on January 1, I will give my absolute best to drive Williams forward alongside every single member of the team. I want to thank James Vowles and the entire Board of Williams for their trust and determination. Their solid leadership and convictions have played an important role in my decision-making. I truly believe that the core of every successful team lies in their people and their culture. Williams is synonymous with heritage and pure racing. The foundations of the project that lies ahead of us are very strong, and I am really looking forward to being part of it starting next year,” said Sainz.

Here's how people reacted to Carlos Sainz announcement:

Earlier this year, Carlos Sainz lost his Ferrari seat to seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton. The announcement sent shockwaves among the motorsports community. Since then numerous F1 fans have been waiting for Sainz to announce which team he will be joining.