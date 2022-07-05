Cartoon loving cat gets upset with human when they fail to put on her show. Watch

Cute cat videos often have the power to uplift people’s mood. There are also many who prefer watching videos showcasing various antics of cats to get their daily dose of happiness. If you are among them, here is a video that may leave you smiling. This video showcases a kitty named Ella who loves watching cartoon shows.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to Ella and her siblings. The page is filled with different adventures of the kitties, especially of Ella who absolutely love watching cartoons on TV. This recent video shows what happened when the adorable cat’s human forgot to turn on the television.

The video opens to show a text that reads, “This is my cat getting upset because I haven’t turned on her cartoon yet.” The video accompanying the text shows the cat trying to wake up its human. We won’t give away everything the clip showcases, so take a look:

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 27,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Wonder what's going on inside of her head when she watches,” wrote an Instagram user. “She's honestly so polite tho,” posted another. “My gosh. Ella is adorable,” commented a third. “She’s a purring machine, no? Sweet Ella lives for her videos. She’s very special,” expressed a fourth.

