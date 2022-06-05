Cat and dog hug each other in this adorable video. Seen it yet?

The videos that show sweet moments of interaction between cats and dogs are super cute to watch. Those are the videos that often uplift people’s mood and also leave them smiling. There is a chance that this video posted on Reddit will have the same effect on you. This video shows a pooch and a kitty hugging each other.

“A Golden retriever and cat hugging to hopefully make your day,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to show a cat and a dog sitting in front of each other. The animals then give each other a hug. Towards the end of the video, they cuddle with each other.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 14,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“This video make my day happy,” wrote a Reddit user. “Golden retriever's are the best,” posted another. “After long day at work, I feel blessed to see this. Heart-warming indeed. Now I'm relieved,” commented a third. “Awwww how cute they hugging each other,” shared a fourth. “Me and my brother after an argument,” expressed a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

