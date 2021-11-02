Home / Trending / Cat bamboozled by light on ceiling gets a huge surprise from kitty friend. Watch
trending

Cat bamboozled by light on ceiling gets a huge surprise from kitty friend. Watch

The cat seems utterly bamboozled by a light and appears to be figuring it out. That’s when it gets a rather scary surprise from its kitty friend.
The cat after getting bamboozled by its kitty friend instead of the light.(instagram/@Lamy2Kluvah)
The cat after getting bamboozled by its kitty friend instead of the light.(instagram/@Lamy2Kluvah)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com

‘Wait for it’ - a video posted on Reddit has just thing caption. This popular phrase from the TV show ‘How I Met Your Mother’ is often used with various videos. However, it hilariously suits this clip which a features a cat.

The funny video, which is just 14 seconds long, shows a cat sitting on its hind legs while staring at the ceiling. The feline’s gaze seems fixed up above. 

Seconds later, we see a light on the ceiling and that is what the cat can’t stop looking at. The cat seems utterly bamboozled by this light and appears to be figuring out what it’s all about.

That’s when it gets a rather scary surprise - not from that light but its kitty friend. 

We’ll let you watch the video to see what happens.

Within some 15 hours of being shared, the video has collected over 4,000 upvotes and counting along with several reactions.

“Omg this gave me such a good laugh, thank you,” commented an individual. “I have never been so elated or ‘waiting for it’,” shared another.

"’Whatcha doing Fred!’" wrote a third imaging the first cat’s reaction.

What do you think about this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cats
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out