News / Trending / Cat climbs onto bookshelf to get toy for new pet kitten. Watch

Cat climbs onto bookshelf to get toy for new pet kitten. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
Sep 07, 2023 09:11 PM IST

A video opens to show a cat halfway on his way climbing a bookshelf with a kitten looking at him. The clip then progresses to show something heartwarming.

A video of a cat’s gesture towards a new adopted kitten is winning hearts left, right, and centre. Posted on Reddit, the video shows how the older cat climbs onto a bookshelf to help the kitten get a toy.

The image shows a kitten looking at a cat climbing a bookshelf. (Reddit/@westcoastcdn19)
The image shows a kitten looking at a cat climbing a bookshelf. (Reddit/@westcoastcdn19)

“That’s what big brothers are for,” reads the caption posted along with the Reddit video. The clip opens to show the kitten standing near a bookshelf while looking at the older cat climbing it. As the older one reaches his desired shelf, he picks a toy and drops it. The kitten is then seen playing happily with the toy the cat dropped.

Also Read: Monkey adorably pets cat while it drinks milk. Watch

The video also has a text insert that explains what is happening in the video. “My older cat got the toy down for our kitten because she didn’t understand how to reach it,” it reads.

Take a look at this video of the cat helping a kitten:

That’s what big brothers are for
by u/westcoastcdn19 in AnimalsBeingBros

The video was posted some 20 hours ago. Since being shared, it has received more than 17,000 upvotes, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has also accumulated tons of comments.

Also Read: Cat turns into massage therapist for its human

What did Reddit users say about this video of the cat and the kitten?

“That's so sweet. And, incredibly smart and empathetic,” expressed a Reddit user. “So sweet and wholesome,” commented another. “Here you go, little buddy!” added a third, imagining the cat’s thoughts. “What a lovely older brother teaching the little one!” joined fourth. “I love it,” wrote a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out