Cat ‘confesses’ in his diary what he does when random squirrel mocks him. Watch

There are many who use their diaries to write down their thoughts and confessions. Turns out, this adorable cat named Pumpkin is doing the same while ‘expressing’ how being mocked by a random squirrel makes him feel. A video showing his thoughts has now made its way online and chances are it will leave you chuckling.

The video is posted on the Instagram page of the cat. The bio says he is a cat “rescued in LA, living in Chicago”. “If only I could go outside and show them who’s boss,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The wonderful clip shows a cat looking out a window watching a squirrel. We won’t give away what the rest of the video shows, so take a look.

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 9.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments. A few pet parents also commented from the Insta pages dedicated to their pets. They shared comments imagining how their fur babies would react to the video. Just like this individual who imaged, “I’ve never seen a squirrel in real life, but the birds mock me every day.”

“The grooming sessions,” wrote an Instagram user. “It’s all about self-care Pumpkin,” shared another. “Love this,” commented a third. “The struggle is real!” posted a fourth. Many also shared various emoticons to show their reactions.