Cat enjoys seeing humans cook, watch how they include her in the process

Humans and pets in their day-to-day interactions with each other are some of the most adorable sights to behold. These pets and their humans end up having some of the best times of their lives as they include each other in their daily antics. This particular video that has been shared on Instagram, shows just that. It opens to show how two humans are cooking with each other. Next up, one gets to see how they are accompanied by an adorable fur baby - a cute cat. The video shows how the cat named Gandalf really enjoys seeing her humans cook.

The video has been shared on the social media platform with a caption that gives more context as to what is happening in it. The caption says, "Chef-in-training!" It has been shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to this cat and goes by IndoorOutdoorKat. It has over one lakh followers who look forward to this cat and its daily posts - both photos and videos.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on July 2, the video has gotten more than three lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person notes, "She's gonna become Catatouille." "Little cooking angel," another user adds. A third response shares, "Petition to get Gandalf her own cooking show."