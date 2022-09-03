Cat enters beautifully decorated pet door, viral video wows netizens

You may have seen videos that show pet parents building aesthetically designed homes or rooms for their fur babies. Do you too want to join the trend and create something beautiful for your pet baby? Then this viral video of a cat may give you some inspiration. The wonderful clip shows a cat entering a decorated pet door on the surface of the wall. The mini door looks like a piece straight out of some animated movie.

The video was posted by an Instagram user named Jeanne Paquette. It opens to show a text insert that adds context to the clip. It reads, "Stumbled upon a baby cat going back home." It shows a cat entering a hole in the wall that looks like a doorway to the cat's house. The wall is beautifully designed with windows, a chimney, a balcony, and a rooftop drawn on it.

Watch the video here:

The video has been posted by the user on August 17 and it has amassed more than two million likes. The viral video also prompted several users to post comments.

One of the Instagram users commented, "That is so adorable!!" Another wrote, "What a beautiful home." "Omg this is the cutest thing ever," expressed a third. A fourth posted, "This is House Of Cats, in Valencia (district of Carmen) for those who asked."