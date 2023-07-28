Cat falls off to sleep clutching woman’s arm as she plays harp

It is often believed that cats are not particularly fond of hugs. As many videos on social media show, kitties often ignore their humans trying to shower them with affection. This kitty, however, is completely different from the others. A video posted on Instagram shows how the cat loves clutching the arms of its human playing a harp. She settles comfortably in a rather unusual position as the woman continues with her practice.

The image shows a woman playing harp with her pet cat. (Instagram/@nywharp)

Musician Noël Wan shared the video on Instagram that shows her along with her pet cat. “Anyone else have pets that hang out too much while you’re practicing?” she wrote as she posted the video. The sweet video shows the cat clutching the musician’s hand tightly, even when she is moving it up and down to play the instrument. What is interesting is that the cat is lying still with its eyes closed - as if enjoying the session and the gentle movement of the woman's hands.

Watch the cat hugging its human’s hand as she plays the harp below:

The video was shared on July 4 and since then, it has accumulated close to 1.8 lakh views. Additionally, the video has received close to 29,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to this video of the cat perched on its human’s arm:

“I don't know how true it is, but I heard cats like to mirror their owners (something to do with cat pack bonding), which is why cats are so "curious" and want to do whatever we are doing!” commented an Instagram user. “Omg the paws are playing with you,” shared another. “Kitty is loving the vibrations. He probably thinks you're purring,” added a third. “OMG, who is this precious ball of love?!” joined a fourth. “We have a box on the table for our cat. Whenever we all sit down for dinner, he insists on getting in and snoozing,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on this video of a very cute kitty?

