Cat jumps to the rescue after woman’s keys slip into hole

A mother and her son were hanging outside their apartment when the little one accidentally dropped the house keys into a tiny hole near the walkway. Despite the woman’s best efforts, the keys seemed impossible to retrieve. However, when things seemed bleak, a cat came to the rescue and helped the woman recover the keys. The entire incident was caught on camera and is now touching people’s hearts far and wide. After the keys fell into a tiny hole and all attempts at retrieval failed, a cat stepped in to save the day. (Facebook/Luh Meira)

“Luh Meira and her son were playing outside their apartment complex when the little one dropped their house keys into a hole. Meira tried to take the keys out in several different ways, but her efforts were to no avail. That is when their neighbour’s cat, Pantera, stepped in and retrieved the keys,” reads the caption alongside the video shared on the Instagram page Good News.

The video was originally posted by Luh Meira on Facebook with the caption, “If it hadn’t been recorded, no one would believe it.” It opens to show Meria trying to take keys out of a tiny hole using several techniques. As the video goes on, Pantera steps in and does something incredible. He manages to pull the keys out of the hole successfully.

Watch the video of the cat pulling keys out of a hole below:

Since being shared a few hours ago on Instagram, the video has accumulated close to 30,000 likes and a flurry of comments from netizens.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to this video:

“Surely that means free treats for life for that kitty. No questions asked,” posted an individual.

Another added, “I was deeply invested in this.”

“They called in the professional,” remarked a third.

A fourth shared, “Not a cat person. But this actually changed my mind.”

“Dogs may be a man’s best friend but cats got your back!” wrote a fifth.

