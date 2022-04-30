Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cat plays game on iPad, gets very excited. Viral video is hilariously adorable

The viral video of the cat playing a game on an iPad like a pro was posted on Reddit.
Taken from the viral Reddit video, the image shows the cat in front of the iPad.(Reddit/@IUMogg)
Published on Apr 30, 2022
By Trisha Sengupta

The videos showing cats playing online games on tablets are not uncommon but they never fail to leave people happy. Those are the clips that have the power to almost instantly uplift someone’s mood. Just like this video showcasing a kitty playing a game on an iPad. Shared originally on TikTok and later on Reddit, the video is super fun to watch.

The video opens to show the little cat sitting in front of an iPad. The cat then starts touching the objects appearing on the screen to destroy them and the little one plays the game almost like a pro. At one point in the video, the fur ball even touches the iPad in a way that makes it seem like it is trying to set the tablet in a correct position. Throughout the video, the kitty keeps on playing the game excitedly.

Take a look at the video that is shared with a caption that reads, “Graceful hunting practice. ”

The video has been posted about two days ago. Since being shared, the video has gone viral and accumulated several upvotes. In fact, till now, the share has acquired more than 65,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Some couldn’t also stop talking about the scene where the cat puts back the iPad to its original position after pushing it away.

“That is the most derpy hunting ever,” wrote a Reddit user. “He hasn’t quite figured out hunting yet but the lil guy is trying his best,” posted another. “The way that little kitten evens the iPad back out, amazingly cute,” expressed a third. “That is simultaneously adorable and hilarious,” posted a fourth. “I may explode from the cuteness!!!! Adorable!” commented a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the cat video?

