Cat presumed dead in LA wildfire miraculously reunites with owner after two months: ‘Don’t underestimate cats’

A California Maine Coon named Aggie has defied the odds, proving the age-old saying that cats have nine lives might just hold some truth. The feline was feared dead for two months after the devastating Palisades wildfire in Los Angeles reduced her family’s home to ashes. However, her owner, 82-year-old Katherine Kiefer, never lost hope. A cat feared dead in a California wildfire was reunited with her owner after two months.(X/@AP)

Over the weekend, Kiefer received an unexpected call from the West Los Angeles Animal Shelter. In a heartwarming moment shared on TikTok by her daughter, Carolyn Kiefer, the long-lost cat was finally back in her arms. The emotional reunion video quickly went viral.

“I was very much worried that I was going to wake up and (discover) it had been a dream,” Katherine admitted, overwhelmed with joy.

Lost in the fire, found in the ashes

On the day the fire engulfed their neighbourhood, Kiefer was at a medical appointment. Her children frantically searched for Aggie but were unable to find her. The cat, known for her tendency to hide, had seemingly vanished.

“The one thing my mum asked was: ‘Did you get Aggie?’” Carolyn recalled, highlighting the deep bond between her mother and the cherished pet.

The Palisades wildfire, which raged through the region in January, left many pet owners scrambling to rescue their animals. Tragically, many were separated in the chaos. But against all odds, Aggie survived.

A fighting spirit and a community’s support

Aggie, who is about five years old, was a gift to Katherine Kiefer from a friend during the COVID-19 pandemic. When she was finally found, the cat was in a dire state—severely malnourished and in desperate need of medical attention.

“She was basically skin and bone, and in a state of absolute starvation,” Carolyn said.

Since then, Aggie has undergone multiple blood transfusions and is currently under the care of a specialist. Her story has sparked an outpouring of support from social media users, many of whom have been asking for daily updates. A GoFundMe campaign set up for her vet bills has already raised over $21,000 of its $30,000 goal.

A lesson in resilience

The family will finally bring Aggie home when she is released from the hospital on Thursday. Until then, Kiefer eagerly awaits the day she can have her feline friend back by her side.

She also has a message for other pet owners: “Don’t underestimate cats.”

(With inputs from AP)